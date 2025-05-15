Global diversification for bonds has been a tough sell in recent years, but 2025 is another story. Year to date, fixed-income securities ex-US are outperforming the investment-grade US benchmark for bonds by a hefty degree, based on a set of ETFs through
Foreign Bonds Lead U.S. Fixed Income By A Wide Margin In 2025
Summary
- Year to date, fixed-income securities ex-US are outperforming the investment-grade US benchmark for bonds by a hefty degree, based on a set of ETFs through Wednesday’s close.
- The weakest foreign-bond performer in 2025: high-yield bonds in emerging markets, with a 2.1% rise, although that still exceeds the 1.5% increase for the US benchmark.
- The dollar’s slump in 2025 could be a normal run of forex volatility, although some analysts see a regime shift unfolding that will have longer-term implications.
James Picerno is the director of analytics at The Milwaukee Co., a wealth manager that is the adviser to The Brinsmere Funds, a pair of global asset allocation ETFs. He also edits CapitalSpectator.com and The US Business Cycle Research Report (CapitalSpectator.com/premium-research). He is the author of three books, including "Quantitative Investment Portfolio Analytics In R: An Introduction To R For Modeling Portfolio Risk and Return." Previously he was a financial journalist at Bloomberg and before that at Dow Jones.