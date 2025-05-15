NetEase, Inc. (NTES) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Helen Wu - Investor Relations

Bill Pang - Vice President, Corporate Development

William Ding - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Miranda Zhuang - Bank of America

Lincoln Kong - Goldman Sachs

Felix Liu - UBS

Yang Liu - Morgan Stanley

Ritchie Sun - HSBC

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Xueqing Zhang - CICC International Corporation

Alicia Yap - Citigroup

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the NetEase First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Helen Wu. Please go ahead.

Helen Wu

Thank you, operator.

Please note that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements related to the future performance of the company and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability as established by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors. Some of those risks are beyond the company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those mentioned in today's press release and in this discussion.

A general discussion of the risk factors that could affect NetEase's business and financial results is included in certain filings of the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F, and in announcement and filings on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange website. The company does not take any obligation to update its forward-looking statements, except as required by the law.

During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures for comparison purposes only. For definition of non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results, please see the first quarter