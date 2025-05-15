Deere & Company (DE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call May 15, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Hello. Welcome, and thank you for joining us on today's call.

Joining me on the call today are John May, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Josh Jepsen, Chief Financial Officer; and Josh Rohleder, Manager, Investor Communications. Today, we'll take a closer look at Deere's second quarter earnings and spend some time talking about our markets and our current outlook for fiscal 2025. After that, we'll respond to your questions. Please note that slides are available to complement the call this morning. They can be accessed on our website at JohnDeere.com/earnings.

