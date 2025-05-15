IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 15, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anna Taranko - Director, Investor and Public Relations

Oren Shuster - Chief Executive Officer

Uri Birenberg - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to IM Cannabis’ First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Anna Taranko, Director of Investor and Public Relations. Anna?

Anna Taranko

Good morning, and thank you, operator. Joining me for today’s call are IM Cannabis, Chief Executive Officer, Oren Shuster, and Chief Financial Officer, Uri Birenberg. The earnings and press release that accompanies this call is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investors.imcannabis.com.

Today’s call will include estimates and other forward-looking information and statements including statements concerning future results of operations, economic conditions and anticipated courses of action and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date hereof. This information may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences are described in detail in the company’s most recent filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Furthermore, certain non-IFRS measures will be referred to, during this call. The term non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA loss or non-IFRS adjusted EBITDA will hereafter be referred to as adjusted EBITDA loss or adjusted EBITDA as applicable. Any estimates or forward-looking information or statements provided are accurate only as of the date of this call, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information or statements or supply new information regarding the circumstances after the date of this call. Please also note that all references