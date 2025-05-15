WildBrain Ltd. (WLDBF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

WildBrain Ltd. (OTC:WLDBF) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kathleen Persaud - VP, IR

Josh Scherba - President & CEO

Nick Gawne - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Drew McReynolds - RBC

Dan Kurnos - Benchmark

Operator

Welcome to WildBrain's Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. Note that all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

And I would like to turn the call over to Kathleen Persaud, Vice President, Investor Relations at WildBrain.

Kathleen Persaud

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining us today for WildBrain's third quarter 2025 earnings call. Joining me today are Josh Scherba, our President and CEO; and Nick Gawne, our CFO.

Before we begin, please note the matters discussed on this call include forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws, which reflects WildBrain's current expectations of future events. Such statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time they were made and information currently available.

However, many of these factors and assumptions are subject to risk and uncertainty beyond WildBrain's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economics, business, and political conditions.

WildBrain undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. Please note that all currency numbers are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated. After our remarks, we will open the call for questions.

I will now turn the call over to our President and