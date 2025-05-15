Terna S.p.A. (TERRF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Terna S.p.A. (OTCPK:TERRF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 15, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefano Gamberini - Head, Investor Relations

Francesco Beccali - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Terna's First Quarter 2025 Consolidated Results Presentation. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I'd like to hand the conference over to your host speaker today, Ms. Stefano Gamberini, Head, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Stefano Gamberini

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Terna's's first quarter 2025 results presentation. The call will be hosted by our CFO, Francesco Beccali. Following the presentation, then we will have the Q&A section. So we kindly ask you to send any question you might have to our email address, investor.relations@terna.it. Thank you. Please, Francesco.

Francesco Beccali

Thank you, Stefano, and good afternoon, everybody. Before starting to analyze the figures, I would like to take a moment to highlight the main achievements of the first quarter of 2025. First of all, on March the 25th, we presented the update of the 2024-'28 industrial plan, which outlines investments totaling EUR17.7 billion, an increase of EUR1.2 billion compared to the previous plan. This update strengthens even more Terna's role as a key enabler of the energy transition, driving Italy toward decarbonization and reducing dependency on foreign energy supplies.

For what concerns regulated activities, Terna plans to invest a total of EUR16.6 billion in the five-year period of 2024-'28 to develop and modernize the national electricity transmission grid, marking a historical record level of regulated investment. In this regard, let me remind you that on March the 14th, Terna presented the 2025 National Development Plan with over EUR23 billion of investment plan over a 10-year time horizon for a safer and more