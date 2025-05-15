Stantec Inc. (STN) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Gord Johnston - President and Chief Executive Officer

Vito Culmone - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins

Chris Murray - ATB Capital Markets

Michael Tupholme - TD Cowen

Maxim Sytchev - NBF

Devin Dodge - BMO Capital Markets

Jonathan Goldman - Scotiabank

Operator

Welcome to Stantec's First Quarter 2025 Results Webcast and Conference Call. Leading the call today are Gord Johnston, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Vito Culmone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Stantec invites those dialing in to view the slide presentation, which is available in the Investors section at stantec.com. Today's call is also webcast. Please be advised that if you have dialed in while also viewing the webcast, you should mute your computer as there is a delay between the call and the webcast.

All information provided during this conference call is subject to the forward-looking statement qualification set out on Slide 2, detailed in Stantec's Management's Discussion and Analysis and incorporated in full for the purposes of today's call. Unless otherwise noted, dollar amounts discussed in today's call are expressed in Canadian dollars and are generally rounded.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mr. Gord Johnston.

Gord Johnston

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. Stantec had a very strong start to 2025, delivering organic growth in each of our regional and business operating units, most notably in Canada with double-digit organic growth. Amid a dynamic market environment, we continue to thrive in a resilient industry driven by macro factors, including water security, aging infrastructure, emerging technologies and the expansion of advanced manufacturing.

As a result, in the first quarter, we delivered net revenue of $1.6 billion, up 13.3% year-over-year. This