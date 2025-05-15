Waste is unfortunately not sexy, but neither are insurers. Yet these are often the companies that consistently show high returns. Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is one such company. It has already shown excellent returns on the
Waste Management Holds Its Ground In Turbulent Times
Summary
- Waste Management operates in a defensive sector with stable cash flows and strong market dominance, making it a reliable long-term investment.
- The company has shown strong growth, driven by strategic acquisitions and investments in sustainability, but faces high debt and interest rate sensitivity.
- Despite a generous dividend and solid growth prospects, WM's current valuation is high, limiting room for economic or company-specific setbacks.
- I rate Waste Management as a Hold; existing investors should maintain positions, while new investors should wait for a price correction.
