Waste Management Holds Its Ground In Turbulent Times

Investor Overview
2.17K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Waste Management operates in a defensive sector with stable cash flows and strong market dominance, making it a reliable long-term investment.
  • The company has shown strong growth, driven by strategic acquisitions and investments in sustainability, but faces high debt and interest rate sensitivity.
  • Despite a generous dividend and solid growth prospects, WM's current valuation is high, limiting room for economic or company-specific setbacks.
  • I rate Waste Management as a Hold; existing investors should maintain positions, while new investors should wait for a price correction.

Dollar model. Concepts for methods, systems of raising or lowering Fed interest rates to correct inflation concepts.

sommart/iStock via Getty Images

Waste is unfortunately not sexy, but neither are insurers. Yet these are often the companies that consistently show high returns. Waste Management (NYSE:WM) is one such company. It has already shown excellent returns on the

This article was written by

Investor Overview
2.17K Followers
I'm a passionate investor from the Netherlands with 12 years of stock market experience. My articles usually contain a good overview of important investment criteria. A stock for my portfolio is of interest to me if the company has the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.I prefer steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About WM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News