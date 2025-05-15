Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (CBYDF) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (OTCPK:CBYDF) Q3 2025 Results Conference Call May 15, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Nicolas Krantz - President and CEO

Juan Alonso - Vice President and CFO

Welcome to Corby Spirit and Wine's Fiscal Year 2025 Q3 Financial Results Conference Call for the period ended March 31, 2025. Joining me on the call this morning are Nicolas Krantz, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Juan Alonso, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Nicolas Krantz

Thank you, very much, and good morning, everyone. I'm Nicolas Krantz, and it's a pleasure to connect with you today. As usual, I'm joined by Juan Alonso, our CFO, to share the results for the 9-month period ended March 31, 2025. By the way, I will leave Juan to detail our financial results very shortly, but I would like to start by highlighting some key areas that have led to our continued performance in this market. So, our resilient performance against a volatile environment.

We know the environment, and we'll come back to it. But despite that has delivered a robust plus 7% reported revenue growth in the full year-to-date March, boosted by, of course, our RTD business and of course, the representation portfolio. Guided by our vision