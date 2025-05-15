Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (KITT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristin Moorman - VP of Corporate Development & Administration

John Gibson - President and Chief Executive Officer

Victoria Hay - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Dehart - Field Operations Leader

Steve Walsh - Vice President of Sales

Jason Close - Vice President of Autonomous Software Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Kunal Madhukar - Water Tower Research

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Nauticus Robotics 2025 Q1 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 15, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Kristin Moorman. Please go ahead.

Kristin Moorman

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Joining me today and participating in the call are John Gibson, CEO and President; Vickie Hay, Interim CFO; and other members of our leadership team. On today's call, we will first provide prepared remarks concerning our financial and operations results. Following that, we will answer questions. We have now released our results for the first quarter of 2025, which are available on our website. In addition, today's call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our website shortly following the conclusion of the call.

Please note that comments we make on today's call regarding projections or our expectations for future events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We advise listeners to review our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. Also, please refer to the