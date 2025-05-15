GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Derek Dewan - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kim Thorpe - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Derek Dewan

Hello and welcome to the GEE Group Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter and First Half Ended March 31, 2025 Earnings and Update Webcast Conference Call. I'm Derek Dewan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEE Group. I will be hosting today's call. Joining me as a co-presenter is Kim Thorpe, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for joining us today.

It is our pleasure to share with you GEE Group's results for the fiscal 2025 second quarter and first half ended March 31, 2025, and provide you with our outlook for the remaining fiscal year 2025 and the foreseeable future.

