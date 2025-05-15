NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Alyssa Barry – Investor Relations
Craig Mitchell – Chief Executive Officer
Stephanie Karamarkovic – Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Frank Liu – BMO
Dean Wilkinson – CIBC
Sairam Srinivas – Cormark Securities
Giuliano Thornhill – National Bank Financial
Pammi Bir – RBC Capital Markets
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded today, Thursday, May 15, 2025.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Alyssa Barry, Investor Relations for NorthWest. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Alyssa Barry
Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to NorthWest first quarter 2025 conference call. Thank you for joining us today. This call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on our website at www.nwhreit.com. Today's discussion includes forward-looking statements.
As always, we want to caution you that such statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. Please see our public filings on SEDAR+, including our MD&A and annual information form for a discussion of these risk factors. Please note all currencies referenced today are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Presenting on today's call are Craig Mitchell, our CEO; and Stephanie Karamarkovic, our CFO. Mike Brady, our President, is also here and available for the question-and-answer session.
I will now turn it over to Craig for his opening remarks.
Craig Mitchell
Thank you, Alyssa. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining us
- Read more current NWHUF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts