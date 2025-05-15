IDT Corporation: Still Undervalued And Outperforming

Summary

  • IDT's stock has surged 129% over 21 months, driven by substantial de-risking and consistent earnings growth, making it my largest and most bullish position.
  • Recent Q1 2025 results show record gross profit (+13% YoY), income from operations (+38%), and Adjusted EBITDA (+31%), indicating a strong earnings inflection point.
  • NRS remains IDT's crown jewel with 35,600 active terminals and high EBITDA margins, though growth will slow as the base expands.
  • Despite rising SG&A, flat year-over-year costs and consistent terminal additions signal robust management, with market recognition of IDT's strength still in early stages.

Employee uses point of sale app on tablet

Lock Stock

I first wrote about IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) in August 2023 when the price was roughly $24 a share. As I am writing this the stock is at $58.21 - a return of 142% over 21 months. On a personal note, IDT remains my

Jonquil Capital is a private investor, investment analyst, and writer from Smyrna, Georgia - the Jonquil city.Hopefully, by putting some words down in a page I can clarify my own thoughts on investment ideas and inspire worthwhile discussion and debate about the merits of these investments. I've been fully indoctrinated into the value investing discipline despite a background as a founder in the tech startup ecosystem rife with valuations. Drawing upon my prior experience, I look at each investment as a bonafide ownership stake in the business with an indefinite time horizon. Jonquil Capital is not a registered investment advisor, legal or tax advisor, or a broker / dealer. All opinions expressed are from personal research and intended to be educational. You should consider your own personal situation and seek tailored professional advice if needed before making any investing or financial decisions for yourself.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IDT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

