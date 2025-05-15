PLDT Inc. (PHI) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 15, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Jinggay Nograles

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. I'm Jinggay Nograles, Head of Investor Relations here at PLDT. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our first quarter financial and operations results briefing. Joining us today to share insights into PLDT's performance and strategic direction are Smart Communications Chief Operating Officer, Boy Martirez; PLDT Chief Operating Officer, Jimenez Jr.; PLDT Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Danny Yu; PLDT [indiscernible]; PLDT Chief Legal Counsel, Attorney Joan De Venecia-Fabul.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that we will have a Q&A session after the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

To start, I'd like to invite our CFO, Mr. Danny Yu, to walk us through PLDT's financial performance for the first quarter.

Danny Yu

Good afternoon, everyone. Allow me to present PLDT's first quarter performance, covering key results and business highlights. Our net [Technical Difficulty] slightly up year-on-year. On a gross basis, our revenue reached PHP 53.4 billion, up 2% from last year. EBITDA grew by 2% to PHP 27.9 billion, driven by continued strength in our fiber and ICT segments, coupled with prudent cost management. Telco Core income was recorded at PHP 8.8 billion, down 6% year-on-year, reflecting increased depreciation linked to recent strategic investment in network infra, coupled with related financing costs. Core income was steady at PHP 8.9 billion, driven by Maya's positive earnings contribution as it turned profitable this