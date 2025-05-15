3i Group plc (TGOPF) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

3i Group plc (OTCPK:TGOPF) Q4 2025 Results Conference Call May 15, 2025 5:00 AM ET

Simon Borrows - Chief Executive Officer

James Hatchley - Group Finance Director & Member of the Board of Director

Silvia Santoro - Group Investor Relations

Manjari Dhar - RBC Capital Markets

Hubert Lam - Bank of America

Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley

Andrew Lowe - Citigroup

Gregory Simpson - BNP Paribas Exane

Chris Brown - JPMorgan

Simon Borrows

Good morning. Welcome to 3i's FY '25 annual results presentation. I'm Simon Borrows, CEO of 3i Group. On the call with me today are James Hatchley, our Group Finance Director; and Silvia Santoro, our Group Investor Relations Director.

The slides supporting our remarks have been put on our website this morning. Last year, when I kicked off this meeting, I started by describing our purpose and approach to building long-term shareholder value. I said our purpose remains the delivery of attractive long-term returns to our shareholders and co-investors. We invest selectively in private equity and infrastructure assets and take advantage of our permanent capital to run our winners and to build the long-term compounders within our concentrated portfolio.

We focus on thoughtful thematic origination linked to ambitious plans. Our objective is to at least double the profits of the companies we buy. Importantly, investing well is our overriding priority, and we don't have to buy into what we see as overpriced vintages just to put third-party monies to work. The results of this approach can once again be seen in today's numbers.

We generated another impressive return on equity of 25%. And that was on top of 23% return last year. This is the fifth consecutive year we have delivered a total return of over 20%. Our NAV per share finished at GBP 25 and 42p