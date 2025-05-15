Euronext N.V. (EUXTF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Euronext N.V. (OTCPK:EUXTF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stéphane Boujnah – Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

Giorgio Modica – Chief Financial Officer

Anthony Attia – Global Head-Derivatives and Post Trade

Nicolas Rivard – Global Head-Cash Equity and Data Services

Conference Call Participants

Benjamin Goy – Deutsche Bank

Mike Werner – UBS

Enrico Bolzoni – JPMorgan

Hubert Lam – Bank of America

Bruce Hamilton – Morgan Stanley

Julian Dobrovolschi – ABN Amro

Tobias Lukesch – Kepler Cheuvreux

Hervé Drouet – CIC Market Solutions

Oliver Carruthers – Goldman Sachs

Johannes Thormann – HSBC

Operator

I will now hand you over to your host Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board to begin today's conference. Please go ahead sir.

Stéphane Boujnah

Good morning everybody and thank you for joining us this morning for the Euronext first quarter 2025 results conference call and webcast. I am Stéphane Boujnah, CEO and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext. And I will start with the highlights of this first quarter of the year and Giorgio Modica, the Euronext CFO, will then develop the main business and financial highlights of the first quarter of 2025.

As an introduction, I would like to highlight two key points. First, we continue to deliver double-digit top line growth in Q1 2025 and this is the fourth quarter in a row of double-digit growth of the top line. Our Q1 2025 revenue grew by plus 14.1% compared to Q1 2024 to €458.5 million. This remarkable performance