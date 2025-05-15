Austevoll Seafood ASA (ASTVF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCPK:ASTVF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 15, 2025 6:00 AM ET

I would like to welcome you all to Austevoll Seafood First Quarter Presentation. I will start this session by giving the highlights of the quarter. I will take you more detail through the different segments we are operating within. Britt Kathrine Drivenes, our CFO, will take you through more in detail the financial figures for the quarter. And I will end this session by giving our view on the different markets we are operating within.

So starting up, we have had a quarter with quite good activity, in particular in the pelagic segments, and we have also continued the well-performing biological performance in Leroy. So in first quarter, we have a revenue of NOK 9.8 billion and EBITDA of just north of NOK 1.9 billion and an EBIT of just north of NOK 1.4 billion. We have a strong balance sheet, total asset of NOK 53 billion, equity ratio of 55% and a net interest-bearing debt of NOK 7.3 billion. If you also include the 50% share we have in Pelagia, you can see on our EBITDA, we are passing the NOK 2 billion level, which is one of the best quarter ever for our group. And the difference from last year is that -- what I would say mainly is that Leroy is delivering an EBITDA of NOK 260 million better and it's mainly explained by, I would say, better biological performance, the slaughter volume is up with approximately 50% and also lower mortality and higher quality of the salmon we have produced in the quarter, and delivering NOK 260 million more despite that average spot prices is NOK 19 per kilo lower in this quarter versus same quarter last year.