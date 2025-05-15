Oklo's (NYSE:OKLO) share price has risen significantly over the past six months due to a combination of increasing investor risk appetite, potential regulatory tailwinds after President Trump's election, and general hype around AI. There are a number of layers of uncertainty that
Oklo: Downstream Of The Bottleneck
Summary
- Interest in nuclear power has been reignited by the power needs of AI data centers.
- Small Modular Reactors could be a faster and lower cost source of nuclear power.
- Oklo's advanced reactor design faces a number of challenges, including technical risk, high HALEU costs, and competition from other SMR designs.
- While Oklo's fate will ultimately depend on the merits of its reactor design, in the near-term its stock will likely act as a high beta AI derivative.
