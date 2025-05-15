VEON Ltd. (VEON) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 15, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anand Ramachandran - IR

Kaan Terzioglu - Group CEO

Burak Ozer - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Harrigan - Benchmark

Bilal Yan - Deutsche

David Lopez - New Street Research

Nicholas Paton - Edison Group

Ali Zari - Inam

Ahmed Mostafa - Inam

Operator

Hello, and welcome to VEON's First Quarter 2025 Results Presentation. [Operator instructions]. Also, as a reminder, this conference is being recorded today. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time. Anand Ramachandran, you may begin.

Anand Ramachandran

Hello. Good afternoon and good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining us today for VEON's first quarter results for the period ending 31st March 2025. My name is Anand Ramachandran, Corporate Development Officer, and also heading our Investor Relations function.

Allow me to introduce the senior management in the room today. Next to me is Mr. Kaan Terzioglu, our Group CEO; and next to him is Mr. Burak Ozer, our Group CFO. Today's presentation will begin with the key highlights and business updates from Kaan, followed by a discussion of financial results by Burak. We will then open up the line for Q&A.

Do note that we may make forward-looking statements during today's presentation, which involve certain risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to the company's anticipated performance, guidance for 2025, future market developments, operational and network developments and investments, and the company's ability to realize its targets and initiatives.

Actual results may differ materially due to risks detailed in the company's annual report on Form 20-F and other recent public filings with the SEC. The earnings release and presentation, including reconciliations of non-IFRS measures, can all be downloaded from our website.

With that, let me now hand it