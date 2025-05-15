Youdao, Inc. (DAO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 15, 2025 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeffrey Wang - Investor Relations, Director

Feng Zhou - Chief Executive Officer

Peng Su - Vice President, Strategy & Capital Markets

Lei Jin - President

Wayne Li - Vice President, Finance

Conference Call Participants

Brian Gong - Citi

Liping Zhao - CICC

Thomas Chong - Jefferies

Bo Zhang - Huatai Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Youdao's First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jeffrey Wang, Investor Relations Director. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Wang

Thank you, operator. Please note the discussion today will contain forward-looking statements related to the future performance of the company, which are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability as established by the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors. Some of these risks are beyond the company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those mentioned in today's press release and this discussion.

A general discussion of the risk factors that could affect Youdao's business and financial results is included in certain company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required by law.

During today's call, management will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures for comparison purpose only. For the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results, please see the 2025 first quarter financial results news release issued earlier today. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. A webcast replay of this conference call will be available on Youdao's corporate