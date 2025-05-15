Cango Inc. (CANG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 14, 2025 9:00 PM ET

Jiayuan Lin - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Yongyi Zhang - Chief Financial Officer

Emerson Zhao - Goldman Sachs

Michael Donovan - H.C. Wainwright

Joining us today are Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Yongyi Zhang, Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Jiayuan Lin

Hi, everyone, and welcome to Cango's first quarter 2025 earnings call. In the first quarter of 2025, Bitcoin further solidified its dominance despite significant volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Amid global economic uncertainty, Bitcoin demonstrated strong resilience and stability as a safe haven asset. On the policy front, the Trump administration's supportive stance towards the crypto market has undoubtedly fostered a more favorable regulatory environment. The establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and pro-digital currency appointments are expected to provide clearer direction and more stable expectations for the industry's future development.

Cango entered the Bitcoin mining industry in November 2024. Over the past few months of exploration and operation, Cango has not only achieved business growth but also unlocked new development opportunities. In the first quarter of 2025, Cango reported total revenue of USD 145 million with USD 144 million contributed by our Bitcoin mining operations. Gross profit for