Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) BMO 2025 Farm to Market Conference (Transcript)

Mark Thompson - EVP, Chief Commercial Officer & CFO

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

All right. Let's continue on here with our next fireside chat. It's going to be from Nutrien, world's largest fertilizer producer, owns a large farm center business, very influential in potash and nitrogen. So, we're happy to welcome the CFO of the company, Mark Thompson.

Mark, why don't we kick off with maybe a State of the Union, talk about what's going on in Nutrien, then we'll get into Q&A. And we'd love for people to participate by submitting questions on the app. Thanks.

Mark Thompson

It's good. Yes. Thanks, Joel. Good to see you. Thanks for having us as always.

Joel Jackson

You're back from Monte Carlo, right? Did you go to Monte Carlo? The IFA conference?

Mark Thompson

There was an IFA conference in Europe that I just got back from.

Joel Jackson

Yeah. Talk about that.

Mark Thompson

Yeah, we can. So, yeah, we're sitting here today, halfway through May. And I'd say, generally speaking, our outlook is very constructive on 2025 and what we're seeing. We're sitting here in the middle of the North American spring season, looking to plant about 95 million acres of corn in the U.S. And so, we're seeing evidence through April and May that demand for crop inputs is very robust, seeing really strong field activity as evidenced by planting progress reports coming out of the U.S. And so, we're very encouraged by that.

I think behind that, Nutrien's obviously the world's largest fertilizer producer. And we're seeing very constructive supply demand dynamics across all three nutrients. And that's created firming prices across potash, nitrogen and phosphate. And so, I