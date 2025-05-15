Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The Buy Side as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

With over a decade of experience in long-term value investing "The Buy Side" takes a disciplined, fundamentals-driven approach in identifying undervalued businesses. The mission is clear: build and preserve generational wealth by investing in high-quality companies at attractive prices. With a focus on dominant players in resilient sectors, led by shareholder-aligned management teams that generate strong free cash flows. This is made possible through a constant screening of around 10,000 publicly listed companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVEO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.