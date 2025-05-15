Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) just released its March quarter earnings. The release missed on both revenue and EPS, triggering a major selloff in BABA stock. At the time of this writing,
Alibaba's Post-Earnings Selloff Is An Overreaction
Summary
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited released its March quarter earnings earlier today.
- It missed on both revenue and EPS due to high expectations and a 12% decline in Cainiao Smart Logistics revenue. The stock crashed 8% after the release came out.
- Despite the miss, core segments like China commerce and cloud delivered strong growth, with cloud revenue up 18% and EBITA up 69%.
- Alibaba's valuation is even cheaper post-earnings than it had been previously. It trades at a discount to its global IT peers going by several key multiples.
- I view the post-earnings selloff in BABA stock as a buying opportunity, but am downgrading my rating to Buy from Strong Buy given the earnings miss.
