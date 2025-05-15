Merck KGaA (MKGAF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call May 15, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Florian Schraeder - Head, Investor Relations
Belen Garijo - Group Chief Executive Officer
Helene von Roeder - Group Chief Financial Officer
Matthias Heinzel - Chief Executive Officer, Life Science
Jean-Charles Wirth - Designated Chief Executive Officer, Life Science
Peter Guenter - Chief Executive Officer, Healthcare
Danny Bar-Zohar - Designated Chief Executive Officer, Healthcare
Kai Beckmann - Chief Executive Officer, Electronics
Conference Call Participants
Richard Vosser - JPMorgan
Harry Sephton - UBS
Sachin Jain - Bank of America
James Quigley - Goldman Sachs
Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank
Charles Pitman-King - Barclays
Oliver Metzger - ODDO BHF
Dylan van Haaften - Stifel
Peter Verdult - BNP Paribas
Simon Baker - Redburn Atlantic
Rajesh Kumar - HSBC
Operator
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Merck Investor and Analyst Conference Call on First Quarter 2025. [Operator Instructions] I am now handing over to Florian Schraeder, Head of Investor Relations, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.
Florian Schraeder
Thank you so much, Heidi, and a very warm welcome to this Merck Q1 ‘25 results call. My name is Florian Schraeder. I am the Head of Investor Relations here at Merck. I am delighted to be joined today by Belen Garijo, our Group CEO; as well as Helene von Roeder, our Group CFO.
For the Q&A part of this call, we will also have Matthias Heinzel, CEO, Life Science; Jean-Charles Wirth, designated CEO, Life Science; Peter Guenter, CEO of Healthcare; Danny Bar-Zohar, Designated CEO Healthcare; as well as Kai Beckmann, CEO, Electronics.
In the first couple of minutes of this call, we would like to guide you through the key slides of the presentation. After that, we will be more than happy to take your questions.
