BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

BiomX Inc. (NYSE:PHGE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Marina Wolfson - CFO

Jonathan Solomon - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright

Yale Jen - Laidlaw & Company

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the BiomX First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. The question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Marina Wolfson, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you. You may begin.

Marina Wolfson

Thank you. And welcome to the BiomX conference call to review the company's first quarter 2025 financial results and provide an update on our business and programs.

Later today, we will file the quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the press release became available at 6:30 a.m. Eastern time today and can be found on our website at biomix.com. A replay of this call will also be available in the Investors section of our website.

As we begin, I'd like to review the safe harbor provision. All statements on this call that are not factual historic statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. For instance, we're using forward-looking statements when we discuss in the conference call, the sufficiency of the company's cash, our pipeline, the design recruitment, expected timing and interim and final results of our clinical trials, expected discussions with the FDA and additional regulatory agencies, and results thereof, the potential benefits of our product candidates, the potential safety or efficacy of our product candidates BX004 and BX211 and the potential markets and partnering opportunities for our product candidates.

In addition, past and current clinical trials, as well as compassionate use are not indicative and do