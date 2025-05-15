Realbotix Corp. (XBOTF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Realbotix Corp. (OTCQB:XBOTF) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Andrew Kiguel - Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Kiguel

Welcome everybody to the Realbotix Q2 Financial Results Call. This is Andrew Kiguel, the CEO. On the line we have Matt McMullen, the Chief Visionary Creative and COO; Martin Bui, our CFO; Eric Abrahams, our Chief Technology Officer; and Jennifer, our Head of Communications.

I'll do first a quick walk through the quarter then some communication around our strategic pathway forward where we're at as a business. And then towards the end of that we'll open it up to some Q&A, plan on doing sort of 10 minutes of Q&A or so, so we'll try and get to as many questions as we can. And in order to ask the questions, I think you just put it into the Q&A button there in order to do that.

So back to the quarter, these are results that ended from January to March of this year. We had a 166% increase in our revenue to approximately $761,000 and for three months and a 220% increase in revenue to $1.6 million for the six months ended March, 2025. Obviously those numbers are all in US dollars.

That quarter was not the best quarter for crypto, whereas, the end of last year, post the Trump presidency there was a big rally in crypto that really cooled off January to February. We've now seen that all come back. Obviously that's not reflective here. But as a result of that, the way things work for us and these are the accounting rules is that when there is a gain or a loss in the value of crypto, it flows directly to our income statement right to the net income line. And s we're subject to