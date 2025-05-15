Eutelsat Group (EUTLF) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Eutelsat Group (OTCPK:EUTLF) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 12:30 PM ET

Christophe Caudrelier

Hello everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining us today for Eutelsat third quarter ’24-‘25 revenues presentation. I'm Christophe Caudrelier, group CFO and I'm joined today by Joanna Darlington, Chief Communication and Investor Relations Officer.

On today's agenda, we will cover recent highlights, Q3 performance and outlook and financial objectives.

Let's start with the highlights. Third quarter revenues of the four operating verticals, i.e. excluding other revenues, stood at EUR300.6 million. They were down 2.2% on a like-for-like basis. Revenues of the four operating verticals for the first nine months were up 1.8% on a like-for-like basis. Connectivity applications continue to see double-digit growth on the back of LEO enabled solutions. With all this, we confirm all our full year ’24-‘25 financial objectives.

Let's turn specifically to the Q3 performance. First, as a reminder, all commentary is on a like-for-like basis, i.e. at constant currency and perimeter. Total revenues for the third quarter stood at EUR300 million, down 1.9% on a like-for-like basis. They reflected, first, a EUR7 million positive currency effect, and second, a EUR1 million euro negative swing in other revenues, mainly