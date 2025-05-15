Engie SA (ENGIY) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Engie SA (OTCPK:ENGIY) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 15, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Delphine Deshayes - Investor Relations

Catherine MacGregor - Chief Executive Officer

Pierre-Francois Riolacci - Executive Vice President, Finance, ESG and Procurement

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu - Chairman

Ajay Patel - Goldman Sachs

Harry Wyburd - Exane

Bartlomiej Kubicki - Bernstein

Arthur Sitbon - Morgan Stanley

Wierzbicka Serwinowska - UBS

Zach Ho - Jefferies

Alex Roncier - Bank of America

Piotr Dzieciolowski - Citi

Delphine Deshayes

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. It's my pleasure to welcome you to Engie's Q1 conference call. Shortly, Catherine and Pierre-Francois will present our first quarter performance, following which we will open the lines to Q&A. And with my polite request of limiting your questions to one or two only, please.

And with that, over to Catherine.

Catherine MacGregor

All right. Thank you, Delphine, and good morning, everyone. I am pleased to report an excellent first quarter of 2025 with EBIT up versus last year despite normalization of energy markets over the last quarters and despite the uncertain geopolitical and economic environment. There's been no letup in renewables expansion both organically and via acquisition, and we've had a landmark moment of the closing of the nuclear deal in Belgium enabling the transfer of our balance sheet of EUR 12 billion of nuclear waste storage provisions. It's been really great.

It's been great to see how resilient and solid Engie has become. Our integrated balanced model and geographical spread, enabling us to maintain earnings by offsetting headwinds and declines in some areas with progress elsewhere.

Now before detailing our Q1 business performance, let's talk a little bit about how we are dealing with the situation in the U.S., which I would summarize as follows: things are dynamic. But in the case of tariffs, we