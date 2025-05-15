Sadot Group (SDOT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Aimee Infante - Chief Marketing Officer

Jennifer Black - Chief Financial Officer

David Hanna - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Welcome to Sadot Group Inc. Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host Aimee Infante, Chief Marketing Officer. You may begin.

Aimee Infante

Thanks operator. Before we get started, we would like to state that this call may include forward-looking statements pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

To the extent that the information presented on this call discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about the business plans results of operations products or markets or otherwise make statements about future events, such statements may be forward-looking.

Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as should, may, intends, anticipates, believes, estimates, projects, forecasts, expects, plans, and proposes.

Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements.

You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures including the statements made under the heading Risk Factors in Sadot Group Inc.'s most recently filed Form 10-K and elsewhere in documents that Sadot Group Inc. files from time-to-time with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained and Sadot Group Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be