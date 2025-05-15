Contango Ore (CTGO) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Contango Ore (NYSE:CTGO) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Clark - Chief Financial Officer

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Romeo Maione - 6ix Inc

Romeo Maione

Hey, good morning, good afternoon, good evening, depending on where in the world you're signing in from. Thank you all for joining me today.

Today, I've got with me Contango Ore's CFO, Mike Clark; and CEO, Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse to go over Contango's Q1 financials. Mike got top billing because today is about financial, so he will be the start of today's show.

Today is going to go is he's going to give a brief presentation, summarizing yesterday's release. Then I've got a few questions, but this is absolutely an interactive event. [Operator Instructions] I'll also say that today's event is being recorded, it will probably be in your inbox mid-afternoon, Eastern time. It will also be available on events.6ix.com and on our YouTube channel.

Without further ado, I'm going to go off screen and hand it over to Mike just to summarize yesterday's press release.

Mike Clark

Thanks, Romeo, and good morning and good afternoon. I'm just going to spend a few minutes just highlighting the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and just talk on the statement of operations and balance sheet.

On the statement of operations, we recorded $19 million in income from operations, which includes $22.3 million in equity income from the Peak Gold JV, which is our 30% ownership in Manh Choh. We recorded a net loss of $22.5 million for the quarter, which includes an unrealized loss of $40.5 million related to the hedge contracts. Now this is primarily driven because gold started the year at $2,600 and ended the quarter around $3,100.

We also recorded $2.7