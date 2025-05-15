SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Rani Kohen - Founder, Inventor and Executive Chairman

Steven Schmidt - President

Leonard Sokolow - Co-CEO

Conference Call Participants

Patrick McCann - Noble Capital

Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

Rani Kohen

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Happy to be here again as we continue to progress with our business goals.

We will have, and I'll pass it to our President, Steve Schmidt, to start our conference. Steve?

Steven Schmidt

Hey, Rani, thank you very much. As I think about the comments I'm about ready to make, I think several things stand out. First of all, we are making great progress, and we're excited about the momentum that we have in the business right now. And we really see significant activity going on that's going to really move us forward to really become something very, very significant. It's an exciting time at SKYX. It really is.

So let's jump into kind of our key highlights that we've got. We recorded first quarter sales in 2025 of $20.1 million compared to $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2024. And