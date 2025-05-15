Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Q3 2025 - Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carl Spana - CEO and President

Stephen Wills - CFO, COO, Treasurer and Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Scott Henry - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Palatin's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Operating Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Before we begin our remarks, I would like to remind you that statements made by Palatin are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that may or may not prove to be accurate and that the actual results may differ materially from those anticipated due to the variety of risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please consider such risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating these forward-looking statements by Palatin's prospects.

Now I would like to turn the call over to our host, Dr. Carl Spana, President and Chief Executive Officer of Palatin.

Carl Spana

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the Palatin third quarter fiscal year 2025 call. I'm Dr. Carl Spana, CEO and president of Palatin. With me on the call today is Steve Wills, Palatin's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

I'll now turn the call over to Steve, and he'll give the financial update.

Stephen Wills

Thank you, Carl. Good morning. Good afternoon, everyone. Regarding nonprogram corporate update, on May 7, 2025, Palatin received notice from NYSE regulation that it had suspended trading of the company's common stock on the NYSE American Stock Exchange and determined to commence proceedings to delist Palatin's common stock as a result of its determination that the