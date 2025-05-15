TAG Immobilien AG (TAGOF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

TAG Immobilien AG (OTCPK:TAGOF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call May 15, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Martin Thiel - Chief Financial Officer

Marios Pastou - Bernstein

Andre Remke - Baader Bank

Sheetal Jaimalani - Deutsche Bank

Stephanie Dossmann - Jefferies

Simon Stippig - Warburg Research

Manuel Martin - ODDO

Martin Thiel

Yes. Many thanks, and good morning, all. This is Martin from TAG. Many thanks for dialing in into our Q1 2025 conference call.

As always, I will run you through the presentation, which should be perhaps today quite a short one as we just have spoken 6 or 7 weeks ago in connection with the publishing of our annual report. And Q1 normally is not that spectacular quarter. But yes, let's start with the presentation. And then, of course, we have time to discuss afterwards.

So let's take a quick look at the highlights slide, and I'm on Page number 4 of the presentation. We think it's fair to say that it was a good start into the year. So if you look at the FFO I development, we've been even slightly above quite strong fourth quarter 2024 with €44.9 million. But perhaps even more important was the good development in the operational segment. That means the EBITDA adjusted from the rental business was up to €62.8 million in Q1 2025. And if you compare that with the previous quarter and also with the first quarter of 2024, this is quite a strong increase despite the disposals that we still had in financial year 2024 in Germany that have been now effective at the end of 2024 and at the beginning of 2025. So therefore, operational results are still growing despite this disposals.

We strong rental growth in Germany and in Poland, 3.0% like-for-like rental growth in