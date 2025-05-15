cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 4:20 PM ET

Brad Whitford – Chief Accounting Officer

Ronan Kennedy – Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Tom McGovern – Maxim Group

Adam Waldo – Lismore Partners

Good afternoon. Welcome to the cbdMD, Inc. Conference Call to discuss results for their Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 period ending March 25, 2025. This afternoon, the company issued a press release that provided an overview of its second quarter results, which followed the filing of its quarterly report on Form 10-Q.

Thank you, Gaylian, and thank you all for joining cbdMD’s March 31, 2025, second quarter of fiscal 2025 earnings call and update.

On the call today, we also have Ronan Kennedy, our CEO and Chief Financial Officer.

