Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brad Amman - CFO

Kirk Huntsman - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Do Kim - Water Tower Research

Lucas Ward - Ascendiant Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, everyone. And welcome to the Vivos Therapeutics First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. At this time, participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow management's remarks. This conference call is being recorded and replay for today's call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Vivos Web site, and will remain posted there for the next 30 days. I will now hand the call over to Brad Amman, Chief Financial Officer, for introductions and the reading of the safe harbor statement. Please go ahead.

Brad Amman

Thank you, John. Hello everyone. And welcome to our conference call. A copy of our earnings press release is available on the Investor Relations section of our Web site at www.vivos.com. With us on today's call are Kirk Huntsman, Vivos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and myself, Vivos Chief Financial Officer. Today, we'll review the highlights and financial results for the first quarter 2025, as well as more recent developments and Vivos plans for the rest of 2025, including developments in our marketing and distribution strategy pivot. Following these formal remarks, we will take questions. I would also like to remind everyone that today's call will contain certain forward-looking statements from our management made within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 as amended concerning future events. Words such as aim, may, could, should, seek, projects, expects, intends, plans, believes, anticipates, hopes, estimates, goal and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve significant known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently