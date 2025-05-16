Last year, top researchers in Alzheimer's Disease treatments published a scientific journal article describing how a new drug can slow the cognitive decline of Alzheimer's patients by 36%, and by nearly 50% for people with a particular

I am interested in writing what others have not written. For instance, I plan on detailing how the Biden solar import duty (tax) policy is the greatest blockade in the growth of clean energy on our planet. My particular areas of interest include clean energy, Alzheimer's drugs, and yieldco companies. My articles on Alzheimer's drugs have attracted a great deal of attention among those interested in the disease. Some non-SA articles can be found on Medium.com. I have written on a number of clean energy companies including Canadian Solar, JinkoSolar, Clean Energy Fuels, Westport Fuel Systems, Kandi Technologies, and so forth. Sometimes I do not answer questions to my articles because I am too busy or too stressed, especially when dealing with trolls or people who purposefully try to deceive. I am not talking about shorts in general. Most shorts are okay people. I live in the United States, and my parents are survivors of two wars. They eventually immigrated here, married and gave birth to two children.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVXL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



I no longer hold a long position in BIIB, as I had during a previous publication of my work. My mother suffers from Alzheimer's Disease.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.