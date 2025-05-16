Last year, top researchers in Alzheimer's Disease treatments published a scientific journal article describing how a new drug can slow the cognitive decline of Alzheimer's patients by 36%, and by nearly 50% for people with a particular
Does Anavex's Alzheimer's Drug Actually Confer Benefit?
Summary
- Anavex Life Sciences' OLE study demonstrates that its Alzheimer's drug works for years beyond the clinical study. The OLE expands efficacy to include patients' behavioral abilities.
- The Anavex drug may offer years of extra mental lucidity and greater self-sufficiency among Alzheimer's patients.
- The EU's approval of Blarcamesine could increase Anavex's market value from $800 million to $8 billion.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVXL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I no longer hold a long position in BIIB, as I had during a previous publication of my work. My mother suffers from Alzheimer's Disease.
