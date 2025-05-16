Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Matt Edelman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Howard Halpern - Taglich Brothers

Jack Cordero - Maxim Group

Matt Edelman

Thank you so much, Kevin.

Good afternoon and evening, everybody. I am pleased to be here to report on Super League’s first quarter financial results and provide you with a Company update.

First and most important, as outlined in our Q4 conference call just a little over a month ago, we are on-track with our plan to be EBITDA positive in Q4 2025. We are committed to that result and diligently implementing the operational changes to ensure we get there. While we