LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sam Rubin - President and Chief Executive Officer

Albert Miranda - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Glenn Mattson - Ladenburg Thalmann & Co Inc.

Jaeson Schmidt - Lake Street

Richard Shannon - Craig-Hallum

Scott Buck - H. C. Wainwright

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to LightPath Technologies Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call. During today’s presentation all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be opened for questions. This conference is being recorded today, May 15, 2025, and the earnings press release accompanying this conference call was issued after the market closed today.

I'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, the company will be making a number of forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, involve various risks and uncertainties as discussed in its periodic SEC filings. Although the company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, any of them can be proven to be inaccurate, and there could be no assurances that the projected results would be realized.

In addition, references made by may be made to certain financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or GAAP. We refer to these as non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our SEC reports in certain of our press releases, which include reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and associated disclaimers.

CEO, Sam Rubin will begin today's call with a strategic overview of our business and recent developments of the company, while CFO, Al Miranda will then review financial results for the quarter. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a formal question-and-answer session.