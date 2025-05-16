Kimbell Royalty Partners: Reduced Potential Dilution After Partial Redemption Of Preferred Units

Elephant Analytics
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Kimbell redeemed half of its $325 million in preferred units.
  • This reduces Kimbell's near-term distributable cash flow slightly, but also saves it money (or dilution) in the long term.
  • Kimbell's Q1 2025 results were solid, but due to lower oil prices, I'd now expect a quarterly distribution of around $0.36 per unit during the rest of 2025.
  • At my new long-term (after 2026) commodity prices of $70 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX natural gas, I'd estimate Kimbell's value at $16.75 per unit.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »

Indian Oilfield Worker Using Digital Tablet next to Oil Pump Jack

halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) redeemed half of its Series A Preferred Units in early May. This slightly reduces its near-term distributable cash flow, but saves it money (or the potential dilution from conversion) in the long-term.

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Note: The free trial offer is valid only for people who have not subscribed to Distressed Value Investing previously.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics
11.5K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KRP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KRP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KRP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News