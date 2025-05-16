Berkshire Hathaway's Q1 13F Filing Reveals Buffett's Thinking About Bank of America And Apple
Summary
- Buffett retained his Apple position at 300 million shares due to valuation risks and portfolio balance; his continued selling of BAC seems to have more serious doubt about the stock.
- Apple remains 26% of Berkshire's portfolio, and while future growth is likely modest, with strong cash flow and dividends are the main appeal.
- Buffett aggressively reduced Bank of America holdings, eliminated Citi and reduced Capital One, suggesting deeper concerns about the banking sector beyond simple position sizing.
- The fact that BAC fell from 2nd to 4th in Berkshire's portfolio suggests that he does not see it a future dividend stock like American Express and Coca-Cola.
