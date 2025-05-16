VDY: This Canadian Dividend ETF Is Leaving SCHD In The Dust
Summary
- Under current Trump administration policies, VDY ETF offers a compelling total return opportunity due to strength in the Canadian dollar combined with U.S. dollar weakness.
- VDY's top holdings are concentrated in the Canadian Financials & Energy sectors, with Royal Bank of Canada, Enbridge, and Canadian Natural Resources in the portfolio.
- Canadian dividend yields are now more valuable for U.S. investors, contributing to VDY's ~14%+ out-performance versus SCHD over the past year.
- The ETF's sector concentration means its performance is closely tied to the health of Canadian banks and energy companies, which remain attractive for yield-focused investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CNQ, SCHD, VOO, QQQ, DIA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.