Wall Street kept its head above water Thursday, paddling through oil-country rumors, retail grumbles, and supply shock whispers. The Nasdaq paused for breath, but the rest of the market managed a modest rise despite a fresh round of tariff Tetris for corporate America.
Floating Beats Flailing
Summary
- Stocks are trading like last month’s panic was just a fever dream. The S&P 500 is within 4% of record highs, and the Nasdaq 100 has pole-vaulted from bear to bull.
- Bonds reminded everyone who’s boss, and gave permission for stocks to stretch their legs. Investors exhaled as Treasury yields edged lower.
- Retail sales flubbed the forecast across the board - headline, core, control group all underwhelmed.
