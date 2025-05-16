Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 16:30 January 1, 0000 5:05 PM ET

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT)

Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call

May 15, 2025 16:30 ET

Company Participants

Chuck Ferry - Chief Executive Officer

Adrian Goldfarb - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Latimore - Northland Capital Markets

Ed Woo - Ascendiant Capital Markets

Dan Weston - West Capital Management

Following their remarks, we will open the call for your questions. Then, before we conclude today's call, I'll provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Duo's CEO, Chuck Ferry. Please go ahead, sir.

Chuck Ferry

Welcome everyone and thank you for joining us. Earlier today, we issued our earnings press release and our 10-Q for the first quarter 2025. Copies are available in the Investor Relations section of our website. I encourage all listeners to view the press releases and our 10-Q filing to better understand some of the details we'll be discussing during today's call.

Since our last earnings call in March, only 6 weeks ago, we’ve made significant progress, particularly in our Power and Edge Data Center lines of business.

Let’s first talk about our Power line of business. Through our Asset Management Agreement with APR Energy, we have now successfully contracted 570 megawatts with the APR Energy’s gas turbine fleet which is an increase of 180 megawatts since our last report 6 weeks ago. I expect the contract to close on an additional 160 megawatts in the coming two weeks. Altogether, this means we will have approximately 730 megawatts of gas turbines contracted in just 5 months for entering into