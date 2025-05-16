Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Steven Rossi - Founder & CEO

Michael Johnston - Chief Financial Officer

Tate Sullivan - Maxim Group

Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright

C. K. Poe Fratt - Alliance Global Partners

Steven Rossi

discussing key operational milestones and share an updated outlook for 2025. Q1 of this year was a transformative period for Worksport. We released our flagship higher-margin products, the AL4 tonneau cover. We rapidly expanded our dealer network and strengthened our gross margins.

We will be reviewing the financial results for the quarterly period ending March 31, 2025. These results were filed today at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time in our Form 10-Q and can be downloaded from the link provided in the chat. At the end of today's call, we prepared -- our prepared remarks and presentation deck will be available for download at https://investors.worksport.com/#reports .

Our remarks will be accompanied by a slide presentation. After these remarks, we will open the line for questions. With that, let's begin. During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the full year 2025, our expectations regarding financial and business trends, impacts from these macroeconomic environments and market position, opportunities, go-to-market initiatives, growth strategy and business aspirations and product initiatives and the expected benefits of such initiatives.

These statements are only predictions that are based on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control.

Actual results or events may differ materially. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to