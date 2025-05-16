Beam Global (BEEM) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lisa Potok - CFO

Desmond Wheatley - President, CEO & Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Pfingst - B. Riley Securities

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Beam Global First Quarter 2025 Operating Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Lisa Potok, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Lisa Potok

Hi, good afternoon, and thank you for participating in Beam Global's first quarter 2025 operating results conference call. We appreciate you joining us today and hear an update on our business. Joining me is Desmond Wheatley, President and CEO and Chairman of Beam. Desmond will be providing an update on recent activities at Beam followed by a question-and-answer session.

But first, I'd like to communicate to you that during this call, management will be making forward-looking statements, including statements that address Beam's expectations for future performance or operational results. Forward-looking statements involve risk and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those statements.

For more information about these risks, please refer to the Risk Factors described in Beam's most recently filed Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. The content of this call contains time sensitive information that is accurate only as of today, May 15, 2025. Except as required by law, Beam disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any information to reflect events or circumstances that occur after this call.

Next, I would like to provide an overview of our financial results for Beam's