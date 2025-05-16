There Seems No Net Benefit To A Shell-BP Merger For Shell Or Its Shareholders
Summary
- Shell's potential merger with BP would dilute Shell's stronger segments, especially LNG, and add BP's weaker financials and higher debt burden.
- SHEL's superior LNG business and stable upstream production make it a 'Buy', while BP's shrinking reserves and lower profitability keep it a hold.
- Both companies lack robust upstream reserves, limiting long-term value; Shell's LNG strength currently offsets this weakness better than BP's assets.
- Shell is unlikely to pursue a BP merger, preferring share buybacks and value creation; BP remains a possible future takeover target, making it worth keeping an eye on.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SHEL, SU, CNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.