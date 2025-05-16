C.H. Robinson Worldwide: Reiterate Hold Rating As Growth Outlook Remains Poor
Summary
- I reiterate my hold rating on C.H. Robinson Worldwide as valuation remains average, and demand recovery is uncertain, despite strong operational execution.
- Management’s focus on cost control and tech-driven productivity has led to margin expansion and solid AGP growth for CHRW, particularly in core NAST operations.
- Volume growth remains weak, and the freight market is still oversupplied, limiting near-term upside and spot market margin opportunities.
- The US-China tariff pause offers a short-term benefit for Global Forwarding, but trade risks persist and do not justify a more bullish stance.
