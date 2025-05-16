The VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund was up 1.39% in April, compared to up 1.51% for its benchmark. Year-to-date, the fund is up 5.94%, compared to 4.84% for its benchmark. During April, China led outperformers; the team continues to see the worst of the Chinese property crisis as
EM Bond Performance Remains Solid In 2025
- The VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund was up 1.39% in April, compared to up 1.51% for its benchmark.
- We increased our local currency exposure in Brazil, Thailand, and South Africa.
- We reduced hard currency sovereign exposure in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Bahamas, the Philippines, Cote d'Ivoire, and Papua New Guinea.
