Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is now competing on more than cores and clock speeds, it's constructing the architecture of next-generation AI infrastructure. With Data Center revenue increasing 94% year over year in 2024 and full-stack control through ZT
AMD Isn't What It Seems
Summary
- Advanced Micro Devices' data center revenue grew 94% YoY in 2024 to $12.6 billion, driven by MI300X and EPYC demand.
- Full-stack integration via ZT Systems and ROCm positions AMD to deliver sovereign-ready, hyperscaler-optimized AI infrastructure platforms.
- ROCm 6.4 now supports top-tier LLMs like Llama 3.1, enabling 3x training and 17x decoder speed improvements.
- AMD's FY2024 FCF doubled YoY to $2.41 billion, with a projected $3.1 billion FCF in 2025 and 50% CAGR through 2030.
- The discounted cash flow model estimates the Company's intrinsic value at ~$225/share, supported by $23.5B FCF by 2030 and 4.5% terminal growth.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.